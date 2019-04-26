Now Bloem Celtic aim to upset Kaizer Chiefs

Credit to the Bloemfontein Celtic technical team and players as they always seem to rise above their off-the-field challenges.

Celtic's financial woes this season are well documented, but they have managed to fight to ninth spot with four matches remaining, though they may forfeit their abandoned clash against Cape Town City because of crowd trouble almost two weeks ago.

Besides their financial troubles, they've had to contend with supporters rioting that led to the abandonment of their match against City at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium 12 days ago.

Celtic's next match was to Polokwane City, and against all odds they got a late winner through Ndumiso Mabena at Peter Mokaba in midweek.

As a result of the riots, Celtic are forced to stay over in Polokwane and face Kaizer Chiefs there tomorrow, also at Peter Mokaba [8.15pm].