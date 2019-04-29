Middendorp wary of Chiefs' favourites tag

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is uncomfortable with the favourites tag that has been attached to the club ahead of next month's Nedbank Cup final.

Chiefs face lower tier side TS Galaxy in the May 18 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and perhaps have their best chance of ending a four-year wait for silverware.

But Middendorp‚ who won the SAA Supa8 in his previous spell with Chiefs between 2005 and 2007‚ was at pains to downplay the increasing belief that his charges already have one hand on the trophy.

“I do have problems with this questioning (about being favourites)‚” said Middendorp

“I have a little bit of the problem to answer this.

"I know you want a headline‚ you need a headline.

“I can’t give you this headline. I can’t answer this question. I don’t want really to do that after finishing a game like this (on Saturday).