Paez, Komphela could revive bond

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela isn't ruling out any chances of signing ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez.

Paez, 29, is clubless after Chiefs terminated his contract alongside Hendrick Ekstein and Khotso Malope last week.

Having played more games [40] and scored more goals [8] under Komphela than under any other coach at Chiefs, the Venezuela-born striker and the Arrows mentor surely have a special relationship. This bond has since prompted talk of a possible reunion.

"If the reunion has to be, the Almighty will present that. I do not have a problem, any of those players I worked with before, I am still in touch [with them] and I did not fake my love for them, I still love them and I will even die loving them," Komphela said.

"I wish him the very best and that [failing] with Chiefs does not suddenly make him a bad player. You never become bad overnight. The same quality that brought him here, he must look at and carry forward."

Paez arrived at Amakhosi in January 2017 from his native club Estudiantes. The marksman, who also has an Italian citizenship, went on to play 53 games, scoring 10 goals for Chiefs across all competitions.