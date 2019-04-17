Baxter monitors Khune

Kaizer Chiefs' remaining matches this season could determine whether goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will board the flight to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Bafana Bafana in June.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter revealed that Khune has returned from a long injury absence and has resumed training at Chiefs.

The Briton said the goalkeeper could be considered for Bafana selection if Chiefs field him in these final weeks of the premiership campaign and the level of his fitness will determine whether he will be part of the side that represents SA in the matches against Ivory Coast, Namibia and Morocco in Group D of the Afcon finals.

"Khune is training fully [at Chiefs] and it's now a matter of being match fit," said Baxter.

"He will have to play games before we could consider him. But I will be in contact obviously, through Lee (Baxter's son) and through Chiefs to monitor his progress from here until the end of the season."

If Khune fails to make it to Egypt, Baxter has Darren Keet as an able replacement.

The Bidvest Wits goal minder made a number of brilliant saves as Bafana confirmed their spot in the Afcon finals with a 2-1 win over the Libyans when they needed a point to qualify.

Bafana will play all their Group D matches at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.