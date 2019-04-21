Darren Keet’s solid technique and his commanding character in the area are some of the attributes that won him a place in the Bafana Bafana starting line-up against Libya in Tunisia last month‚ says national team coach Stuart Baxter.

Keet earned high praise after producing one of his best performances in a national team jersey in Bafana’s final qualification match for the African Nations Cup last month.

Baxter explained why he started with Keet ahead of SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams in the Libya match.

“I said to you guys (media) before we went there (in Tunisia) that Darren and Ron (Williams) were so close‚” said Baxter.

“I said it would be based (selection) on who is better on the camp. Ron is probably more‚ and I don’t want to be disrespectful to Darren‚ talented goalkeeper.

“Ron will give you that unbelievable save‚ whereas Darren is much more solid in his goalkeeping.

“We put together a game plan and we said the North Africans like their frank play.

“They are dangerous from the flanks and they usually have a big man in the middle‚ sometimes two.