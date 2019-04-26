Can Chippa make most of home advantage? Clinton Larsen hopeful of survival as City visit

If relegation-threatened Chippa United can rectify their poor home form, they could secure their top-flight status.

The Chilli Boys occupy 15th spot in the PSL with three matches remaining, two of them at home, including tonight's clash against Cape Town City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (8pm).

Chippa have been poor at home this season, with three wins, four draws and six defeats from 13 matches in Port Elizabeth.

Failure to win at home would leave them deeper in the relegation zone, but a win could take them as high as 12th before fellow relegation candidates play this weekend.

Head coach Clinton Larsen remains hopeful of survival.

"We've got a tough one against Cape Town City and then we've got Polokwane City [away] thereafter," Larsen said. "I would like to get the job done in the next two games and I don't want to leave it to the last game."