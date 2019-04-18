Chippa United undaunted by Kaizer Chiefs Cup test

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen believes a “keeping it simple” strategy against Kaizer Chiefs will be the tonic needed to see his team through to the Nedbank Cup final.

The Chilli Boys face Amakhosi in a much-anticipated semifinal at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (8.15pm) on Saturday and go into the game as underdogs.

But‚ they will take comfort in the fact that they have seen off teams like Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits when nobody else gave them much of a chance.

“In terms of approach‚ the game is going to very simple.

"(We have) to shut out Kaizer Chiefs’ attack and use our offensive players to pose a huge threat to (their) defence‚ who we feel can be very vulnerable at times‚” Larsen said in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

“So‚ we are going to expect our attacking unit to really put this Chiefs team under pressure and hopefully as a result‚ score the goals that can see us threw.”

Chippa made their way to the semi-finals of the competition after beating Wits 5-3 on penalties. The game ended in a 4-4 deadlock through extra time.

Winning Saturday’s fixture will be of utmost importance to the team as it would see them participate in their first-ever cup final since joining the top flight of South African football.

They realise though that to achieve this they will still have get over the hurdle in the form of the Soweto Giants.