Behind the hustle | Nina Hastie

Nina Hastie is a young talent that has made waves in the industry. With her star shining brighter and brighter, the young comedian is known for sharing her savvy social commentary on SABC 3’s late night talk show, Trending SA.

Hastie’s growth in the entertainment industry is as a result of hard work, perseverance and triumph. To know more about how Hastie became a household name, see her journey through all her work.

Young star shines bright

In an interview with Women24, Hastie revealed that she has always had a love for entertaining people thanks to growing up in her family-run restaurant. This comes as no surprise that a launch pad into the entertainment industry was on radio station Radio Rippel. This made her the youngest radio presenter in the country at just 13-years-old.

A theatre of career intersections

In 2009, Hastie was part of the cast of a theatre production titled The Truth About You. The production then became the skeleton for popular TV series, Intersections.

Life is a circus

While working for popular circus, Madamme Zingara, in 2011 Hastie was diagnosed with alopecia. This was not the first time she had to deal with adversity as she was diagnosed with the condition, hypochondria, as a child.

She’s just a Material girl

Hastie finally hit the big time in 2012 when she starred in Riaad Moosa’s Material as a door woman at a comedy club. This opened the floodgates for the young talent who soon bagged a number of roles on Comedy Central including a number of skits and voice roles.

Read all about it

Hastie’s opinions have always landed her in great positions in life. Not only did she have a column in The Times, she also wrote for fashion publication, Grazia Magazine. While both publications have since folded, Hastie’s career still soars regardless.