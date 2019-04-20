Ryan Moon disparages the popular notion that just because he is a tall centre-forward he is a one-dimensional striker who is mostly only dangerous in the air.

Moon (22) had a decent scoring run in the first team last season. He has had a frustrating‚ stop-start 2018-19‚ where he was out of favour under Chiefs’ first coach of the campaign‚ Giovanni Solinas‚ and is yet to score despite earning more game time now under Ernst Middendorp.

The beanpole centre-forward wants to dispel the perception‚ as Chiefs meet Chippa United in Saturday night’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against Cape Town City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 8.15pm)‚ that he only really has strength in the air to offer.

“I can play with the ball at my feet. With me‚ if the ball comes anywhere I’ll put it away‚” the former Maritzburg United youth product said.