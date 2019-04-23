Khama Billiat survives car accident after tyre bursts

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs has escaped unharmed from an accident that happened in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Sunday afternoon.

The car crash happened soon after Kaizer Chiefs returned from Port Elizabeth, where they beat Chippa United 4-2 in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Billiat scored a cracker of goal which was the icing on the cake since Chiefs were already 3-2 up.

But Chiefs' moment of joy was spoilt when they received the news that the Zimbabwean forward had been in an accident.

The club, however, was relieved to learn that Billiat didn't even need to go to hospital, despite the damage to his Infinity SUV.

"Billiat was involved in an accident [on Sunday] and it was caused by a burst tyre. it happened where the N1 joins the M1 in Midrand. He was going home after we returned from PE," confirmed Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa yesterday while speaking to Sowetan.

"He lost control and hit a pavement, but there were no other cars involved. He didn't sustain any injuries."

At the time of writing, it wasn't clear if Billiat would be available for tonight's match against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium. The club's doctors were due to assess him late yesterday.

"We are going to training and we haven't met about the availability of players.

"Remember, we arrived [on Sunday] and we are reporting for duty now," Maphosa said.

"Every player, including Billiat, is available except those that are injured. we are going to training and if something changes, we would make the announcements.

"But there is nothing from the accident that suggests that the player might not be available," he added.