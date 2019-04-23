Chiefs coach Middendorp on Ekstein: 'I haven’t seen him today too.'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp remains hopeful that the contractual dispute between attacking midfielder Pule Ekstein and the club will be resolved swiftly so that the player can be considered for selection in the remaining matches of the season.

Contract extension negotiations appear to have reached a deadlock and and Ekstein missed the club's last two matches.

The player did not feature in the recent league match against Black Leopards and he also did not make an appearance in the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Middendorp urged the club to resolve whatever obstacles that may have led to one of his favourite players being relegated to the sidelines.

Asked to confirm Ekstein's whereabouts after Chiefs beat Chippa 4-2 on Saturday to set up a cup final against lower tier side TS Galaxy on May 18 in Durban‚ Middendorp said: “I haven’t seen him today too.”