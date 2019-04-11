Princess Bokang and Super Shabba clothing labels growing from strength to strength

Still, it was not all smooth sailing and the road was littered with the usual challenges experienced by business people, regardless of their celebrity status, she says.

"It wasn’t easy at all. We got a few rejections and when we couldn’t find funding, we decided to save up and do an entire range and start on our own. As we were about to launch, we set up a meeting with Jet and they absolutely loved our products and said 'yes' on the spot.

"I believe it’s important to share the ups and mostly the downs because it’s not easy to get people to buy into your dreams. But as long as you believe in it, you need to continue pushing. You will get a couple of no’s and I believe it’s all part of the process, preparing you."

The decision to prominently feature the duo's faces on the items was an easy one to make, with Montjane hell-bent on celebrating her roots from a village in Limpopo, and Tshabalala, who plays his football in Turkey, likewise priding himself on being a boy from Soweto.

"I truly believe in the power of both our journeys and I have seen the impact my story has had on young girls when I tell them I’m a rural village girl, and I became Miss South Africa. By simply sharing that story gives them permission to believe in the power of their dreams."