Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala and his beauty queen wife‚ Bokang Montjane already have a one-year-old son‚ but proud papa‚ Siphiwe want's his brood to grow.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Bokang said that her life changed the day she became a mother and she felt it was her greatest calling. But that doesn't mean she wants to have another child in a hurry.

"We are not planning on having another child anytime soon but the husband (Siphiwe) wants another one. I think we'll wait a little while longer before we can have another one. Maybe we can have a little princess?"

Bokang revealed that growing up she always dreamed of having a big family‚ but her decision to take things slow have meant that she would now prefer to have just two or three children that she can spoil.

"I always said that I would love to have four or five kids but times change. I waited very long before I had kids and now my view is‚ it is better to have two kids and give them everything than have five and have to spread everything across five kids. Life is very expensive so maybe two is enough."