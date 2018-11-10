WATCH | Bokang & Siphiwe Tshabalala are #lovegoals

It's been just over two months since soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala moved to Turkey to live his dream of playing overseas.

And even though his wife, Bokang Montjane no doubt misses her guy, she's been behind him every step of the way.

The former beauty queen flies to Turkey on a regular basis to spend time with her husband and she's even started calling it her second home.

Bokang who was recently united with Siphiwe gushed about the love she has for him.

"When there are simply no words to describe how much I love u and how much you make me feel loved so I all I can say is kea go rata Monna waka ke leboga ge ondirile Kgoshigadi ya bophelo bja gago."

Whenever they're together, it's also an entire mood!