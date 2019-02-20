Give Thokozani Sekotlong a break, Leopards coach Kerr urges

Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr has the responsibility to pick his players up following their 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to Bidvest Wits in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

The players may be lacking in confidence, having been booted out of the cup and flirting with relegation in 12th spot.

More so for Thokozani Sekotlong, who joined last month on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sekotlong was booed by the Lidoda Duvha supporters during the clash with Wits at Thohoyandou Stadium on Monday, which finished 1-1 after extra time and had to be decided on spot-kicks.

Kerr said that it's important that the supporters rally behind his boys to motivate them.

Sekotlong, who has played three games for the Limpopo side, was replaced at half-time by Lefa Hlongwane.