More clubs boast local flavour in line-ups

As much as the "local is lekker" slogan is popular in SA, it's quite seldom to see Premiership clubs boasting players from where they are based, but some players have been fortunate enough to be in the books of their local top-flight clubs.

Born and bred in Orlando West, Linda Mntambo's recent switch from Chippa United to Orlando Pirates means that the player will now turn out for the club from his township.

Before he even turned professional, Mntambo, 29, says he attended all the Buccaneers home games as he lives near Orlando Stadium.

He's been the Soweto giants' supporter since he was a child.

The Buccaneers also have two Soweto lads in Xola Mlambo from Dube and Thabo Qalinge who stays in Mofolo.

Though the two are not precisely from Orlando, they are considered local boys because of the proximity of their townships to Orlando.

Mamelodi Sundowns have in the past three seasons made sure they have players from Mamelodi.

They lured midfielder Lucky Mohomi, winger George Lebese and striker Thokozani Sekotlong.

Lamontville Golden Arrows too have many players from Durban townships, but it is only Nduduzo Sibiya, their skilful midfielder, and versatile defender Siyabonga Dube who are from Lamontville.

Free State Stars is led by local-born captain Paulus Masehe, 34. Masehe has spent almost a decade at Ea Lla Koto and he's even more popular with the local community after inspiring the club to their Nedbank Cup triumph.

Reigning PSL Midfielder and Young Player of the Season, Siphelele Ndlovu, 21, headlines the list of Maritzburg United players who also hail from the City of Choice. Ndlovu's midfield companion Bandile Shandu is also a Pietermaritzburg lad.