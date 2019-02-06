Lidoda Duvha wary of their thin backline

With their skipper Marks Munyai frozen out and his understudy at right-back Khuliso Mudau suspended for their league clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld tonight (7.30pm), Black Leopards are faced with defensive crisis.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Leopards coach Dylan Kerr confirmed Munyai won't feature against Sundowns, pending an internal investigation after it emerged that he signed a precontract with Highlands Park.

The Leopards captain also did not play in their 3-0 drubbing by Bloemfontein Celtic, where stopgap right-back Mudau was sent off, last Sunday.

"Munyai won't play against Sundowns. We are trying to establish what has been happening with him [after it was alleged he signed a precontract with Highlands]. We are thin at the back because Mudau is suspended. But the beauty of it is that everyone wants to play," said Kerr.