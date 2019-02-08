Could the sudden adulation have 'jinxed' Black Leopards?

"The first six games we did very well because we were undefeated. Then I got the curse of every football coach by winning coach of the month and you can't win your next game," Kerr said.

"I've only been here eight weeks and it's still a learning curve... We got carried away with the success that we had.

"The players have to keep our feet on the ground because we are still in the bottom half of the table [12th with 20 points]."

The team also appears to have been destabilised by the banishment of captain Marks Munyai and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.

Munyai reportedly signed a pre-contract with Highlands Park while Nange penned a deal with Wits.