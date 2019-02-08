Could the sudden adulation have 'jinxed' Black Leopards?
Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr believes his team was jinxed by their recent accolades.
Kerr was voted the coach of the month and their striker Mwape Musonda bagged the best player gong for January.
Since their award wins last week, Leopards have hit a slump after losing to Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns - both 3-0.
The English tactician had initially started his stint at Lidoda Duvha with a loss to Bidvest Wits but followed that up with a six-match unbeaten run, before losing the back-to-back games.
"The first six games we did very well because we were undefeated. Then I got the curse of every football coach by winning coach of the month and you can't win your next game," Kerr said.
"I've only been here eight weeks and it's still a learning curve... We got carried away with the success that we had.
"The players have to keep our feet on the ground because we are still in the bottom half of the table [12th with 20 points]."
The team also appears to have been destabilised by the banishment of captain Marks Munyai and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.
Munyai reportedly signed a pre-contract with Highlands Park while Nange penned a deal with Wits.