Soccer

Banyana to go into camp for almost three months before the World Cup

By Mark Gleeson - 11 February 2019 - 16:23
Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe is swamped by teammates as they celebrate her goal that gave SA a crucial 1-0 win over Botswana during the Cosafa Women's Championship group match at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday September 14 2018.
Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe is swamped by teammates as they celebrate her goal that gave SA a crucial 1-0 win over Botswana during the Cosafa Women's Championship group match at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday September 14 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana could go into a full-time camp from as early as April 1 in order to best prepare for the Women’s World Cup in France in mid-year‚ officials said on Monday.

Without a regular league‚ the women’s national team players have little prospect of keeping up their match fitness in the months leading up to the tournament and in order to make sure they are in proper physical shape for the World Cup‚ they will go into camp for almost three months before the start of the tournament.

Banyana make the maiden World Cup appearance against Spain in Le Havre on June 8 and then meet China in Paris five days later and finish their Group B commitments against former world champions Germany.

Preparations already began in January with friendlies in Cape Town against the Netherlands and Sweden‚ who are also going to the World Cup.

Later this month‚ Desiree Ellis’ side are going to the Cyprus Cup‚ where they are in the same group with the Czech Republic‚ Finland and North Korea.

They play Finland on February 27‚ North Korea on March 1 and the Czech Republic on March 4.

They will have one more game on March 6‚ playing for one of 12 places‚ depending on how they do in their group.

Banyana have also been invited to the United States for a friendly against the pre-tournament favourites. It will be played in Santa Clara‚ which is near San Francisco‚ on May 12.

But there are massive gaps of potential inactivity that has led to the plans for a camp.

The SA Football Association (Safa) officials are now looking at the economics of having the squad in full time residence and where they will host this camp.

Priority for coach Ellis will be a regular diet of matches to keep the team fit.

READ MORE:

Baxter mulls over options against Libya

Stuart Baxter will wait until the eve of next month's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya to decide on his approach.
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs coach Middendorp says Ekstein is one of the best players he's ever worked with

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has put Hendrick Ekstein's propensity for playing a decent period of a game but making crucial errors that can ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Why now?' Sundowns coach Mosimane asks about PSL disciplinary cases

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned the timing of two Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) cases against himself ...
Sport
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X