Banyana Banyana could go into a full-time camp from as early as April 1 in order to best prepare for the Women’s World Cup in France in mid-year‚ officials said on Monday.

Without a regular league‚ the women’s national team players have little prospect of keeping up their match fitness in the months leading up to the tournament and in order to make sure they are in proper physical shape for the World Cup‚ they will go into camp for almost three months before the start of the tournament.

Banyana make the maiden World Cup appearance against Spain in Le Havre on June 8 and then meet China in Paris five days later and finish their Group B commitments against former world champions Germany.