Sparks to fly as Citizens attempt to upend Usuthu in their backyard

AmaZulu will host Cape Town City at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm) in what could turn out to be a tough clash.

Usuthu are no pushovers in their own backyard with just one defeat, which was to Kaizer Chiefs, in 10 matches. They have won four and drawn five.

In terms of current form, however, Cape Town City have the most points (13) in their last five league outings, while AmaZulu have collected eight from the same number of matches.

If anything, this is a kind of match that could go either way.

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson told Sowetan earlier this week that City will provide a big challenge.