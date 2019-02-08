Valentine's Day another colonial veil on our eyes

The first two weeks of February are awash with red roses announcing the arrival of the month of love.

Restaurants and fashion shops are making roaring business of the magical St Valentine's Day.

Hagiographers, however, deny the existence of a saint by that name. It is nothing more than a Western European myth, but we are still bombarded almost to the point of suffocation with the voodoo of St Valentine's Day.

It boggles the mind that millions of rand are wasted every year, only to keep an illusion alive. Presumably, this goddess of love goes into a coma the whole year only to spring to life again on the 14th day of February.

Spouses, romantic dreamers, the rich and even students are supposed to descend on shopping malls, jewellers' shops, restaurants, and, of course, florists to buy their loved ones "surprise gifts". All that exercise is supposed to rekindle that mystical flame of love.