Usuthu skipper leading from the front

It's seldom that a player arrives at a club and is immediately appointed captain. But Nhlanhla Vilakazi did exactly that.

In his first season at AmaZulu, Vilakazi's impressive leadership qualities were so hard to ignore that the club took the unconventional step of making him team skipper.

"I guess they just saw how committed and dedicated I am, and I was very honoured when I was given the armband," Vilakazi said.

"We have a bunch of young players who are willing to learn and I was humbled that the players also had a say because they voted for me to be captain.

"Our coach [Cavin Johnson] is someone who understands players and has provided leadership in tough times."

Vilakazi has already led the team through stormy waters including the period when the club was docked six points in September by Fifa for failing to pay out former player Phinheas Nambandi.