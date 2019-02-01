Chiefs earn luckiest draw in Nedbank Cup last-16
Kaizer Chiefs probably have the easiest draw in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup as they have been pitted against the lowest side in the group, The Magic.
The draw was held at the SuperSport TV studios in Randburg, Johannesburg, last night.
Chiefs, without a trophy into their fourth season, will be away to ABC Motsepe League outfit, who are based in Cape Town.
Amakhosi battled through another amateur side in Tornado in the Eastern Cape to make it through to the last-16 stage.
The PSL giants will still be expected to have too much firepower against The Magic, who are the only remaining amateur side in the competition.
One of the toughest clashes will see Black Leopards host Bidvest Wits in Thohoyandou.
Leopards knocked out Orlando Pirates in the first round and Wits, the 2010 champions, may be top of the PSL standings but will be aware that Lidoda Duvha are no pushovers in their own backyard. It promises to be one interesting clash.
Cape Town City's home clash against Highlands Park is also one to look out for with both sides difficult to beat.
Meanwhile, National First Division side Richards Bay are going back to the Free State, this time to face Bloemfontein Celtic.
The boys from KwaZulu-Natal surprised all and sundry by knocking out defending champions, Free State Stars, in Bethlehem. The league will release the dates and venues in due course.
The last-16 draw
Witbank Spurs v Golden Arrows; Cape Umoya v Mbombela United; Jomo Cosmos v TS Galaxy; The Magic v Chiefs; Cape Town City v Highlands; Bloem Celtic v Richards Bay; Leopards v Wits; Chippa Utd v Tshakhuma
First team mentioned play at home.