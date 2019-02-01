Chiefs earn luckiest draw in Nedbank Cup last-16

Kaizer Chiefs probably have the easiest draw in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup as they have been pitted against the lowest side in the group, The Magic.

The draw was held at the SuperSport TV studios in Randburg, Johannesburg, last night.

Chiefs, without a trophy into their fourth season, will be away to ABC Motsepe League outfit, who are based in Cape Town.

Amakhosi battled through another amateur side in Tornado in the Eastern Cape to make it through to the last-16 stage.

The PSL giants will still be expected to have too much firepower against The Magic, who are the only remaining amateur side in the competition.