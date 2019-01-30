Chiefs not banking on history

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has downplayed their chances of challenging for the league title, bemoaning their mediocre start to the season.

Chiefs failed to win their first five league matches, managing draws against Mamelodi Sundowns (1-1), Baroka (1-1), Maritzburg United (goalless) and Bloemfontein Celtic (2-2). Their dire start also saw them thumped 3-1 by Bidvest Wits.

It was in their sixth league clash where Amakhosi bagged their first three points of the campaign, humiliating Cape Town City 4-1 away. Chiefs aim to complete a double over Benni McCarthy's Citizens when the two sides meet at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

"We are not there. we are not ready [to challenge for the league]. We did not start well. We are just trying to win every game so that we finish in a respectable position," he told Sowetan.

Fifth-placed Chiefs have 27 points, level with City, after 18 outings. The Citizens, who have lost in all three previous matches with Chiefs, occupy position four by virtue of a better goal difference.

"It's not in our hands [title race]. The guys who are on top of us have points with some games in hand. We are not even talking about it [challenging for the league] as players."

After being sidelined by a knee injury for nearly five weeks, Mphahlele played the first 45 minutes in their 1-0 win over Tornado in the first round of the Nedbank Cup last Sunday. The right-back is in contention to feature against McCarthy's troops tonight.

"I am feeling good. I do not have any pain. It was great to play a competitive match again against Tornado. We negotiated with the coach [Ernst Middendorp] that 45 minutes was fine, because I am still working on my fitness."

"City are a very strong team. Whenever they play they never park the bus. I am sure we can get good results because it's our home game. We know we beat them in the first round but we cannot bank on history."