Cosmos embark on recruitment drive

Jomo Cosmos will use their friendly match tomorrow morning against a club from Duduza to prepare for the official National First Division (NFD) fixture against Mbombela this weekend.

Ezenkosi, perched 12th on the log, will host Mbombela at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Sunday instead of Vosloorus Stadium.

Cosmos media liaison officer Mark Ogagan has said the Ekurhuleni municipality did not issue the grading certificate allowing the game to be played there (Vosloorus).

Cosmos coach and club owner Jomo Sono paid gratitude to Highlands Park directors Sinky Mnisi and Brad Kaftel for allowing the Cosmos-Mbombela game to be played at their club's home ground.