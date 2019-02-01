Cosmos embark on recruitment drive
Jomo Cosmos will use their friendly match tomorrow morning against a club from Duduza to prepare for the official National First Division (NFD) fixture against Mbombela this weekend.
Ezenkosi, perched 12th on the log, will host Mbombela at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Sunday instead of Vosloorus Stadium.
Cosmos media liaison officer Mark Ogagan has said the Ekurhuleni municipality did not issue the grading certificate allowing the game to be played there (Vosloorus).
Cosmos coach and club owner Jomo Sono paid gratitude to Highlands Park directors Sinky Mnisi and Brad Kaftel for allowing the Cosmos-Mbombela game to be played at their club's home ground.
The two sides will be involved in their 19th game. Mbombela from Mpumalanga are placed second with 32 points, five behind Stellenbosch who are leading the NFD pack.
The Cosmos friendly match in Duduza tomorrow, according to Ogagan, will be part of the official launch of Cosmos supporters club.
Ogagan said: "We want to use this as the recruitment drive to bring in more supporters [for Cosmos]," adding that the club does have branches all over the country.
To make sure that soccer-loving people in Duduza in the East Rand are treated to a special day of football. Ogagan said that Cosmos' legends will also play a friendly game against Duduza Masters on Saturday.
"Entrance will be free and the event begins at 10am," Ogagan added.