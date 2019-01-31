Pitso Mosimane calls for calm as 'difficult times' hit Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane sounded like a man under siege during a hellish week for the tactician.

Sundowns' elimination from the Nedbank Cup at the weekend, the scathing open letter from former player Toni Silva and the end of their undefeated league streak have all abruptly made the atmosphere at Chloorkop a bit tense.

"These are difficult times now. This is when the whole team comes together. And I am talking about everybody: the management, the board and the supporters because these are difficult times," Mosimane said.

"And during difficult times you need all the support. We are human beings also, so we [as coaches] also need support."

Silva, the former Sundowns striker, threw the local football landscape into a frenzied tailspin after lashing out at the former Bafana Bafana mentor.