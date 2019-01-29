AmaZulu stun Sundowns at Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns missed out on an opportunity to go top of the Absa Premiership standings after they were stunned 2-0 by spirited AmaZulu on Wednesday night at Loftus Versfeld.

The Brazilians went into this game needing a win by at least two goals to overtake Bidvest Wits at the summit on goal difference but they were left frustrated by Usuthu who improved their position to 11th spot.

It was the first defeat for Sundowns in the league this season but coach Pitso Mosimane will take comfort from knowledge that log-leaders Wits and second-placed Orlando Pirates have played two games more than them.

With this crucial three home points having been forfeited, Mosimane's team will turn their attention to the Caf Champions League as they host Asec Mimosas from the Ivory Coast at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

It is a game that the Brazilians will have to win to enhance their chances of progressing to the semi-final stages of the continental competition and they will be boosted by the fact that they recently beat rivals Wydad Casablanca.