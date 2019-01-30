Soccer

Toni Silva's open letter to Pitso Mosimane was lit - now fans weigh in

By Odwa Mjo - 30 January 2019 - 13:01
Toni Silva of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Toni Silva took shots at coach Pitso Mosimane in an open letter that had Twitter in a frenzy. 

In the letter, the Al-Ittihad player accused Mosimane of being "arrogant" and "killing dreams and players' careers".  

Silva also accused Mosimane of favouritism for giving second chances to players who did not play well in games and disregarding others who played well. Silva said Mosimane did not allow him to play as a right winger, which is his preferred position. 

"Fortunately for me, I will always have space in Europe because I am from there‚ but I sympathise with the other South African players ... You are just destroying their careers and they don’t have much options," said Silva. 

The Guinea-Bissau player's open letter got mixed reactions from soccer lovers on social media, with some showing their support and others questioning whether Silva was just bitter.

