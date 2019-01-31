Top-six finish will save Tembo

SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews has assured that a top-six league finish would be enough for coach Kaitano Tembo to stay put beyond this term.

Having served as an interim coach for nearly seven months, Tembo eventually took the reins on a full-time basis last August, on a two-year deal.

While he has already guided Matsatsantsa to the MTN8 final, which they lost to Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City, SuperSport have been inconsistent in the league.

They've won just seven of their 18 league games, with six defeats and five draws.

Their inconsistency has sparked rumours they've earmarked McCarthy to replace Tembo.

It was City again that dumped SuperSport out of the Nedbank Cup via a 2-0 win in the first round last Saturday.