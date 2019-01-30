Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is hoping to bring in a striker before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Main striker Jeremy Brockie has struggled to make an impact in front of goal since his much publicised move from Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in January last year‚ and Mosimane said he is looking for someone who will hit the ground running.

Lebohang Maboe is Sundowns’ leading scorer in the league this season with four goals and he is closely followed by Gaston Sirino with three‚ and this situation has left Mosimane in the hunt for someone who will score consistently.

“There are still days left in the transfer window and it is possible to bring someone‚” he said after the 2-0 Absa Premiership loss AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday‚ which brought their 28-match unbeaten run in the league to an end.

Downs fell three short of Kaizer Chiefs’ 31-match unbeaten record.

“We need to increase the firepower up-front and hopefully it will happen. We have identified somebody locally but you can’t talk about it because you will spoil the deal.

“At this stage of the league campaign‚ you need somebody who will come in and play right away. You can’t get someone who is unfit‚ we need someone to play immediately.”

Some of the players who may be targeted by Sundowns are Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda‚ Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park and Emiliano Tade of AmaZulu‚ who have been impressive in front of goal this season.

Mosimane was asked to reflect on the loss to Usuthu‚ which denied Downs the opportunity to go top of the PSL standings.

“It is not a usual feeling after going such a long time without losing a league match‚ but it had to come at some stage‚” he said.

“You’ve got to accept it and move on. It is unfortunate that we scored an own goal and we conceded a corner kick and for me as a coach it means I must dig deeper‚ because it is nearly the same goal we conceded against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth.

“These things happen even happened to Manchester City‚ who lost three games in a row‚ and you must accept it. You can’t throw in the towel because you lost your first league game in more than a year.

“We need to get the legs and minds fresh because we need the team ready on Friday in the Champions League against Asec Mimosas. We must regenerate the team and the only way to turn it around is to win the next match.

“We knew about the schedule at the beginning of the season and when you go to the battleground you know there are going to be casualties in terms of injuries and stuff like that.

“You just have to work on the players’ minds because what you don’t want is them losing their confidence.

“This is a crucial time of the season and we must come together as a team‚ including the management‚ the board‚ the players and the fans.”