Le Roux wants to earn his stripes

Like a pupil who's taught by own parent at school, SuperSport United midfielder Luke le Roux was always required to lead by example when he was at Stellenbosch, thanks to his father's managerial role at the club.

Le Roux, 18, was one of the most consistent players for Stellenbosch before joining SuperSport in January last.

Having only played four CAF Confederation Cup games early last year, Le Roux has been finding opportunities hard to come by at the Tshwane-based club.

The rock-solid midfielder is, however, an influential player in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC).

"My father Garth le Roux [not the former Proteas cricketer] is a team manager at Stellenbosch. When I was at Stellenbosch I always felt obligated to work extra hard to avoid any suspicion of a special treatment because of my father's role," said Le Roux.

"Working with my dad toughened my character and that's why I am willing to fight for my place at SuperSport. I do not expect the coaches to feel sorry for me that I am not playing, I want to earn my stripes.''