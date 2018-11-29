Orlando Pirates forward Lyle Foster will once again spearhead the South Africa attack after their squad was finalised for the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Zambia next month as coach Thabo Senong trimmed his final selection down to 20 players.

Foster was a key player in helping the team lift the title last year‚ scoring three goals and laying on a number of others with his powerful displays up front.

He will compete with another Pirates forward‚ teenager Thabiso Monyane‚ and 18-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns striker Promise Mkhuma.

Other familiar names included are Cape Town City midfielder Duncan Adonis‚ Royal Eagles attacking midfielder Khanyisa Mayo‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and SuperSport United rising star Luke Le Roux.