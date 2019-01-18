Nonina inches towards IBF title

A breakthrough is all Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina needs in order to step up as a fighter and ultimately win bigger titles just like her compatriot Noni "She Bee Stingin" Tenge.

Nonina from Dutywa has been the WBF bantamweight champion since 2017. She is not growing as a fighter, and at 27, time is fast running out.

Tenge rose to fame by capturing the same organisation's welterweight strap before top promoter Branco Milenkovic organised the IBF championship bout which Tenge won after stinging Daniel Smith, from New Zealand, into oblivion over seven rounds in Brakpan in 2011.

The spotlight is on Nonina, who is the face of local women boxing. Nonina is the former SA and current WBF bantamweight holder.

The reigning SA Female Boxer of the Year award champion is in Denmark where she will take a step towards competing for the IBF belt.

She will oppose that country's rising fighter Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF Inter-Continental featherweight belt. The bout - Nonina's first in that weight class - will take place tonight.