Ertugral, Larsen clash in battle of basement sides

Muhsin Ertugral and Clinton Larsen have taken arguably the most difficult jobs in the PSL at the moment.

Ertugral (Maritzburg United) and Larsen (Chippa United) started 2019 by accepting the daunting challenge of rescuing the ailing teams from relegation.

They are the bottom two teams in the standings with Maritzburg in 16th position and Chippa in 15th. The two teams face off at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

It will be Larsen's first match in charge of the Chilli Boys since he replaced Joel Masutha last week. Larsen himself had been fired by Golden Arrows. Ertugral, on the other hand, is chasing his maiden win after starting his tenure with three consecutive defeats.

The Turk is looking to avoid the unwanted record of relegating two teams in two years after he went down with Ajax last season.

"Sometimes I don't know why I put myself through this but, anyway, the team needed help," Ertugral said.

The coach feels the team's style of play must change as it is no longer working.

"Everybody knew that the attack from last season went through the middle. So this middle-attacking format doesn't work anymore and it has to change, and I know any change is difficult. We need more entries from the side and from half-spaces."

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chippa v Maritzburg, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm); Leopards v Arrows, Thohoyandou (8.15pm)

Sunday: Polokwane City v Bidvest Wits, Peter Mokaba Stadium (3.30pm); SuperSport v Celtic, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm)