Masutha out to tame Cape Town jinx

A trip to the Mother City may evoke emotions for new Chippa United coach Joel Masutha as he begins his tenure at Chilli Boys with an Absa Premiership clash against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium (7.30pm).

His last trip to Cape Town proved the final nail in the coffin for his Black Leopards stint when the Benni McCarthy-coached side hammered Lidoda Duvha 3-1 exactly a month ago. A day later, Leopards sacked him.

Having replaced Eric Tinkler nearly a fortnight ago, Masutha is not thinking about revenge.

The Chippa tactician admits winning his first game in charge would be massive in setting an optimistic tone for his spell at the Port Elizabeth-based outfit.

"Each and every coach wants to start on a high but it's not about revenge against City," said Masutha.

"Yes, City were the last club I played against before I was sacked at Leopards, but it's not about myself.