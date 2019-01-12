Monaco boost midfield options with Vainqueur signing

Trailblazing South African international Lyle Foster's French team Monaco has signed midfielder William Vainqueur.

The French side has struggled this season and are currently rooted on the 19th spot of Ligue 1, and have been looking to boost their playing staff.

They recently unveiled Spaniard Cesc Fabregas in a bid to escape the relegation zone and reinforce their midfield.

Frenchman Vainqueur joins the principality club on loan from Antalyaspor until the end of the season.

Vainqueur, 30, currently has a calf problem but Monaco said on Saturday they had been won over by the motivation of the former Nantes, Standard liege, Dynamo Moscow and Roma player.

The arrival of the ex-France Under-21 international, who had a loan spell at Olympique de Marseille in 2016-17, comes after Spain international Fabregas signed a 3-1/2 year deal on Friday.