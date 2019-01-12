Olivier and Rabada mop up as SA establish healthy lead

South Africa dismissed Pakistan for a cheap first innings score of 185 and a deficit of 77 runs in the first hour after lunch on the second day of the third and final Test on Saturday and they took their lead to 102 runs at tea.

At the end of the second session‚ South Africa were on 25/1 after 8 overs with opener Aiden Markram and premier batsman Hashim Amla on respective scores of 17 and 1 and the Pakistani bowlers toiling under the Johannesburg heat in search of another breakthrough.

The only wicket to fall for South Africa was stand-in captain Dean Elgar who was caught by Sarfraz Ahmed from the bowling of Muhammed Amir having scored only five runs‚ which is the same score he was on when he was dismissed in the first innings.

Before South Africa went to bat for their second innings‚ Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier produced spells of ruthless fast bowling to take five wickets between them after lunch as Pakistan surrendered in less in than 50 overs.