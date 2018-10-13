Henry given first job as head coach by Monaco

Former France striker Thierry Henry was given his first head coaching role when AS Monaco appointed him on a three-year deal to replace the sacked Leonardo Jardim, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday.

Henry, who started out playing for Monaco and went on to enjoy a stellar club career with Arsenal and Barcelona, has been working as assistant coach for the Belgian national team since 2016 but has never been in charge of a team in his own right.

Henry, 41, played for Monaco for five seasons, winning a league title with them in 1997.

"I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me," said Henry, who had previously been linked with Girondins Bordeaux and English second tier side Aston Villa.

"I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I cannot wait to meet the players to start working together."