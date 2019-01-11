Ertugral pins hope on Moseamedi
Maritzburg United coach Muhsin Ertugral has pinned their hopes of surviving relegation on the signing of striker Judas Moseamedi combined with a clean bill of health.
Moseamedi joins Maritzburg for the remainder of the campaign on loan from Cape Town City.
He spent the first half of the season at Free State Stars on the same basis. The bulky striker worked with Ertugral at the now defunct Black Aces in 2015.
"We have only one striker [Andrea Fileccia because Mohau Mokate is injured] at the moment, so obviously him [Moseamedi] coming in we have at least more firepower. So we can sometimes play two strikers. Mo [Mokate] is also coming back in two weeks' time that will give us three strikers,'' said Ertugral.
"I think at the middle we have a challenge. The challenge is definitely going to end because [Fortune] Makaringe is back.''
Ertugral is still in search of his maiden Maritzburg victory after losing the first two matches against Golden Arrows and Free State Stars.
The Team of Choice are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have so far accumulated a mere 11 points from 17 games.
"There are enough games to win. You win two games in a row; you are out of the relegation zone. There's a lot of hope still. we must not lose our own hope that's the most important thing,'' noted an optimistic Ertugral.
"Obviously it's a very difficult situation. But I think from next week we will have a full squad, getting back together and that should change everything for us. We just have to motivate the boys and tell them to keep their heads up.''
Maritzburg will face Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.