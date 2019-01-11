Ertugral pins hope on Moseamedi

Maritzburg United coach Muhsin Ertugral has pinned their hopes of surviving relegation on the signing of striker Judas Moseamedi combined with a clean bill of health.

Moseamedi joins Maritzburg for the remainder of the campaign on loan from Cape Town City.

He spent the first half of the season at Free State Stars on the same basis. The bulky striker worked with Ertugral at the now defunct Black Aces in 2015.

"We have only one striker [Andrea Fileccia because Mohau Mokate is injured] at the moment, so obviously him [Moseamedi] coming in we have at least more firepower. So we can sometimes play two strikers. Mo [Mokate] is also coming back in two weeks' time that will give us three strikers,'' said Ertugral.

"I think at the middle we have a challenge. The challenge is definitely going to end because [Fortune] Makaringe is back.''