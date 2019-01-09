United, Stars aim to turn new leaf

With new coaches at the helm, tonight's clash between Maritzburg United and Free State Stars at Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm) could be an unpredictable affair.

The Team of Choice is battling at the bottom of the standings, while Ea Lla Koto, in 14th spot, are not doing any better.

Maritzburg's struggles have seen coach Fadlu Davids making way for Muhsin Ertugral. At Stars, Luc Eymael departed and in came Nikola Kavazovic.

Last season, Stars won 1-0 away in KwaZulu-Natal, but Maritzburg got their revenge with a thumping 3-0 win at Goble Park in Bethlehem.

With both sides desperate for maximum points to improve their positions, this could go either way.

Maritzburg boast just one win from 15 matches and have lost their last three, including Ertugral's first match - in which they went down 2-0 to neighbours Golden Arrows last weekend.