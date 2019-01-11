Give credit where it's due - Hunt
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt feels aggrieved that his team is not getting the credit it deserves from the football fraternity.
The university side have turned the tables in a space of a year. They were at the bottom of the standings at this point last year, but now they occupy the top of the log.
Wits have quietly gone about their business of accumulating points, leading the race with 33 points from 17 games.
But Hunt feels not enough praise is going to the management for running the club with limited resources or the players to their grit.
"We don't get any accolades, but it's good I like that," Hunt said yesterday.
"With what we got and what we have spent and what we have done, it's like featherweights punching with heavyweights. Look at their [Kaizer Chiefs] team costs and our costs. And look at where we are and where they are. So we must get some credit. we won a trophy last year, so we have to keep going."
Hunt was speaking after his team's 2-0 loss to Chiefs on Wednesday evening at the Bidvest Stadium.
Amakhosi grabbed the win courtesy of goals from Leonardo Castro and Pule Ekstein.
Salt was rubbed into their wounds late in the match when referee Victor Gomes gave Robyn Johannes a red card following what appeared to be a collision between the defender and Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker.
The former SuperSport United boss said: "They were both watching the ball and ran into each other. This player has been red carded three times by the ref, unbelievable. We have to keep going."
He also said Wits have a thin budget for transfers in this January window.