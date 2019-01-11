Give credit where it's due - Hunt

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt feels aggrieved that his team is not getting the credit it deserves from the football fraternity.

The university side have turned the tables in a space of a year. They were at the bottom of the standings at this point last year, but now they occupy the top of the log.

Wits have quietly gone about their business of accumulating points, leading the race with 33 points from 17 games.

But Hunt feels not enough praise is going to the management for running the club with limited resources or the players to their grit.

"We don't get any accolades, but it's good I like that," Hunt said yesterday.