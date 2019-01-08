Awol Zakri in breach of contract with Maritzburg

Yannick Zakri has not returned to Maritzburg United after the brief Christmas holiday, and is now considered in breach of his contract, with new coach Muhsin Ertugral saying he wants nothing to do with it.

The Ivory Coast international, brought to SA with much fanfare by Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns, but who quickly proved erratic and was soon dropped, joined Maritzburg just after the start of this season on a free transfer.

He had been on loan at Ajax Cape Town for the second half of last season, ironically brought in by Ertugral.

But the coach, whose first game in charge of Maritzburg saw them lose 2-0 at Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, says he does not want him.

"This is not the behaviour of a professional," Ertugral said.

"If you don't respect your contract, how are you expected then to behave when you are at the club?"