Mvala shows 'em how it's done
History is being made for all the right reasons in local football.
Midfielder Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park is currently the top goal-scorer in the Absa Premiership.
Club director Sinky Mnisi says he just cannot stop celebrating the player's achievements.
"I wish you could see me when I mention that name 'Mothobi Mvala'," said a delighted Mnisi, after the club's 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Monday.
"Never before has a midfielder here at home been a top goal-scorer. Mvala's steady rise is helping the club and we are so excited about his commitment and hard work."
Mvala rose above every player to nod home his sixth goal in the league and the opener for the Lions of the North in the 32nd minute. He was also voted Man of the Match.
Striker Peter Shalulile netted the second goal for Highlands in the 62nd minute while Kabelo Dlamini scored the consolation goal for the hosts three minutes later.
Highlands played most of the second half with 10 men after Phoka Mofokeng was sent off for a crude foul on Ndumiso Mabena.
"So far so good," said Mnisi, whose club has played three games without a loss. "That is consistency and we will approach one game at a time.
"We are gunning for SuperSport United next. Fortunately, we will be at home in the House of Pain and Suffering (Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa) on December 23.