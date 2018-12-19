Mvala shows 'em how it's done

History is being made for all the right reasons in local football.

Midfielder Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park is currently the top goal-scorer in the Absa Premiership.

Club director Sinky Mnisi says he just cannot stop celebrating the player's achievements.

"I wish you could see me when I mention that name 'Mothobi Mvala'," said a delighted Mnisi, after the club's 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Monday.

"Never before has a midfielder here at home been a top goal-scorer. Mvala's steady rise is helping the club and we are so excited about his commitment and hard work."

Mvala rose above every player to nod home his sixth goal in the league and the opener for the Lions of the North in the 32nd minute. He was also voted Man of the Match.