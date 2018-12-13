Pirates' away form the right tonic for league hegemony

Orlando Pirates' push for the Absa Premiership title could well be aided by their impressive away form this season.

Bucs top the log with 27 points from 15 matches. Of these, 17 points have come from their away matches.

Last season, Mamelodi Sundowns, on their way to winning the title, collected 34 points from their 15 matches on the road, while Pirates got 23.

Pirates beat Free State Stars 3-1 at Goble Park on Tuesday night, which means they have now won five games, drawn two and lost just one away from home.

Milutin Sredojevic is not pointing out this statistic just yet, but he's just happy to see his team gathering points.

"We have told thousands stories that we were so disappointed [to lose the Telkom Knockout final against Baroka] and this was like a blessing in disguise to have a match where we could bounce back. This match could serve as medicine for the pain," said Sredojevic.

Pirates have played a couple of games more than their nearest rivals - Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.

It's, however, the points in the bag that count at this stage, and if Pirates can maintain the momentum while also playing in the CAF Champions League, they could put themselves in a very good position to win the title.

Pirates, though, will have to once again assess their defensive frailties after conceding yet again. From their 15 league outings, they've only managed to keep clean sheets in just four games. They will return to league action early in the new year with an away match against Highlands Park.

This weekend, Pirates will switch focus to the CAF Champions League and entertain Namibia's African Stars at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (6pm).

This will be their last match at home this year. Sredojevic expects his charges to continue delivering on all fronts.