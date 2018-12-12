Mosimane cries foul over Elvis Chipezeze's old dog tricks

While the country has been praising the heroics of Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not too impressed.

Chipezeze delivered a match-winning performance for Baroka in their Telkom Knockout triumph over Orlando Pirates in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

The Zimbabwean made some superb saves that kept the score at 2-2 in extra time in the final that Baroka eventually won 3-2 on penalties.

Following their goalless draw with Sundowns in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night, Mosimane was not pleased with the playing style of Chipezeze.

“They have a goalkeeper who deserves man of the match for playing and for killing time. He is the best at killing time,” Mosimane said.

“Phillip Tinyani does not have enough experience to deal with this kind of foreign influence. If it was Victor Gomes, he would have dealt with him.

“He did it against Pirates so many times, he was limping but when he goes to penalties he dives without limping. He is a good goalkeeper no doubt but when somebody does that…where is the fair play? I am not happy with that.

“We know these tricks man, they are old dog tricks.”