Amajita dish out lesson in opener

South Africa cruised to a 5-0 victory over Mauritius as they opened the defence of their Cosafa Under-20 Championships title with a comfortable scoreline at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, Zambia, yesterday.

Coach Thabo Senong's side scored all their goals in the first 38 minutes before taking their foot off the gas in the second half with the job already done.

They have now taken control of their three-team Group B at the regional championships, with a second and final game against eSwatini to come on Saturday, with only the top team in the pool advancing to the semifinals stages of the tournament.

Senong has said that he is using this tournament as preparation for the 2019 African Under-20 Championships in Niger in February, and will be impressed with the way that his side were quick out of the blocks.