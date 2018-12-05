Chippa tells why he axes his coaches

Chippa United boss Chippa Mpengesi says he is often forced to drop the axe on coaches in order to protect the club's R70m valuation.

As had been expected, Mpengesi fired Eric Tinkler last week as coach after a string of negative results.

The notoriously trigger-happy chairman has now appointed former Black Leopards mentor Joel Masutha in the interim. Tinkler had gone six games without a victory during a streak of four losses and two draws. In his overall 10 games in charge in all competition, he had five losses, two wins and three draws.

"At times you weigh the options in a situation about whether it is better to continue on a certain path or if you should stop," Mpengesi said.

"Our club is worth around R70m, so which is more important ... to maintain our Premiership status or to lose it and lose all that value?"

The Eastern Cape-born businessman feels Masutha has a better understanding of how things work at the club.