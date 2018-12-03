Joel Masutha has been given until the end of the season to prove he can change the fortunes of Chippa United‚ but says he has enough quality in the squad to be successful with the Port Elizabeth-based side.

Masutha returns to the Chilli Boyz‚ where he previously acted as assistant to the late Roger Sikhakhane when the side was promoted to the Absa Premiership in the 2013/14 season.

He takes the place of Eric Tinkler‚ who was sacked at the weekend following a string of poor results and confirms he will be in charge until the end of the season at least.

“I only know that I will be with the team until the end of the season‚ with an option to extend‚” Masutha told SowetanLIVE.

“I’m going back to a team where I have worked before and although the challenge is different because I am now a head coach which brings more responsibility‚ I know the people at the club and how the team operates.

“I’m excited to work with this group of players and I have no doubt that the team is brimming with quality. It will be interesting for me‚ but I’m sure we will turn the corner.”

The 1-0 home loss to AmaZulu on Friday was the last straw for owner Chippa Mpengesi‚ who has never shied away from making changes to the technical team when he feels his team is in peril.

The last six games have resulted in two draws and four defeats‚ while Chippa have not managed to score a single goal in their last five fixtures and have slipped into the relegation play-off position.

Masutha says there is more talent in the squad than the results show.

“They have not been playing badly‚ but the results were not forthcoming‚" he said.

"The football they were playing was good and so there is no challenge for me in terms of quality‚ it is just to get the best out of them.”

Masutha will make his debut as head coach on Tuesday next week when the team travels to Cape Town City for a league clash‚ and he does not have fond memories of facing opposite number Benni McCarthy this season after a 3-1 loss with his former side Black Leopards last month.

“The last time I played against Benni‚ after the match I was fired!” Masutha says with a chuckle.

“I must make sure we get something out of the match next week.

"Benni has transformed that team‚ the football they are playing is among the best in the league. I’m very happy for him‚ but I need him to lose!”