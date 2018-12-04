Peter Koutroulis is believed to be on his way out of Chippa United as technical director‚ following in the heels of coach Eric Tinkler’s departure.

TimesLIVE is informed that as part of restructuring of management at the Port Elizabeth club‚ Koutroulis and his wife‚ Maria‚ who was employed at Chippa as administration manager‚ are set for a departure.

One media report has been that Koutroulis has been fired.

Strangely‚ though‚ Chippa chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi could not confirm whether Peter and Maria Koutroulis were still employed.

“I cannot confirm or deny that [that the Koutroulises have left].

"However‚ as a club‚ for a number of weeks now‚ we have been having numerous meetings about restructuring – particularly management and the administrative staff‚” Mzinzi said on Tuesday afternoon.