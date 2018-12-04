Jobs on the line as Chippa United continue restructuring of management
Peter Koutroulis is believed to be on his way out of Chippa United as technical director‚ following in the heels of coach Eric Tinkler’s departure.
TimesLIVE is informed that as part of restructuring of management at the Port Elizabeth club‚ Koutroulis and his wife‚ Maria‚ who was employed at Chippa as administration manager‚ are set for a departure.
One media report has been that Koutroulis has been fired.
Strangely‚ though‚ Chippa chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi could not confirm whether Peter and Maria Koutroulis were still employed.
“I cannot confirm or deny that [that the Koutroulises have left].
"However‚ as a club‚ for a number of weeks now‚ we have been having numerous meetings about restructuring – particularly management and the administrative staff‚” Mzinzi said on Tuesday afternoon.
“Now‚ we are in that process. So as a club we can’t confirm who is there and who is not there‚ or who will be part of that restructuring.
“But in due course we will be releasing a statement about that.”
Chippa confirmed the firing of their second coach this season with the news on Sunday that Tinkler had been axed.
This followed a run of six matches without a win for the former Bafana Bafana midfielder‚ after he had started with two wins from his first four matches.
Tinkler had replaced twice-Chippa coach Dan Malesela‚ who was fired three matches into the season by notoriously trigger-happy Chili Boys chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi.
At the time of his axing in August‚ Malesela was vocal in his opinion in the media that Koutroulis had been behind the decision to replace him with Tinkler.
Tinkler has been replaced by former Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha.
Chippa remain floundering in second-last place in the PSL.
Koutroulis could not be reached for comment.