The revolving coaching door at Chippa United swung another revolution with former Black Leopards mentor Joel Masutha replacing axed Eric Tinkler at Chippa United.

Tinkler became another coaching victim at Chippa with the club confirming on Sunday afternoon he had been fired.

The former Bafana Bafana star will make way for Masutha with immediate effect.

Club boss Siviwe Mpengesi confirmed Tinkler had parted ways with the Chilli Boys but claimed he had not been fired.

"Eric Tinkler is no longer our coach.

"He was not fired it was just a mutual agreement‚" said the chairman.

However‚ when asked who came up with the idea‚ Mpengesi said he could not comment‚ saying they were in the process of restructuring the team so more changes are expected.

Tinkler becomes the second coach to be fired before the Christmas break after Dan Malesela’s axing earlier in the season.

Earlier on Sunday morning‚ news of Tinkler's axing did the rounds on social media but the club’s chief executive officer Peter Koutroulis said he had no knowledge of any dismissal.

"I don't know anything please call someone else at the club‚ not me. I am at church now. You can call around‚ maybe someone knows‚" Koutroulis said.

Asked if he‚ himself was still part of Chippa United‚ Koutroulis said: “Yes."

The news of Tinker's sacking comes after the team’s 1-0 loss to AmaZulu at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Chippa have not won a league fixture in six matches.

The poor run has seen the team drop further towards the relegation zone.

The former SuperSport United mentor's departure at Chippa has come as no surprise considering Mpengesi’s notorious trigger finger when it comes the hiring and firing of coaches.

Earlier this season‚ he fired Malesela for non-performance after just three matches.

Former Bafana Bafana star Tinkler joined the Port Elizabeth-based professional side in August.

Chippa United next play Cape Town City away at Athlone Stadium on December 11.